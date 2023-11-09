COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD is searching for a Columbus man in connection with a shooting on Clover Lane that left one dead.

On Oct. 25, around 12:01 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to Clover Lane to a report about shots being fired and a male lying on the ground.

Officers found 50-year-old Frank Bell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and transported Bell to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead by an ER doctor at 12:51 a.m.

CPD says that detectives are searching for Reginald Wright in connection with the shooting and that he has several active warrants with MCSO.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is urged by CPD to contact 911 or Cpl. J. Berger at berger.jared@columbusga.org. If you want to stay anonymous, tips can also be submitted through City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

