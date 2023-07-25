UPDATE 7/25/23: Columbus Police say they’ve identified a suspect wanted in the deadly stabbing of an elderly woman Monday night.

Police are now looking for 26-year-old Gregory Wharton, Jr., who is wanted in the murder of 77-year-old Lystra Lewis. Lewis was found stabbed in the foyer area of a residence in the 7200 block of Wedel Drive.

We’ve also learned a dog was found dead inside the home, and Wharton is facing an animal cruelty charge as well.

Authorities describe Wharton Jr. as a male standing 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair styled in a short hair cut.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with a white stripe, black and white sneakers, and a book bag.

CPD says warrants for Murder, two counts of Battery, Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime, and Aggravated Cruelty to Animals have been issued for Wharton Jr.

Anyone with information about Wharton Jr.’s whereabout is asked by CPD to contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299 or ddanforth@columbusga.org.