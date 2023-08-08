COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man wanted for multiple felonies in Alabama, and police say he may be armed.

On Tuesday at around 1 p.m., the Columbus Police received a report that 33-year-old Thomas Hart was located near Carver Park and that he could be armed.

Authorities describe Hart as a male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 145-150 pounds with tattoos on his arm and chest.

Police also confirmed that the report of Hart’s appearance is connected to a school-wide secured perimeter at Forrest Road Elementary School.

CPD later discovered that Hart was wanted for multiple felony charges in Alabama. Officers searched for Hart but were unable to locate him. Police say he was last seen near Carver Park and Forrest Road and that he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

If anyone has information about Hart’s possible whereabouts, call 911.