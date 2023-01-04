COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail.

According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with other items, was taken.

During an investigation, the police department discovered that the check was “washed and altered” and later deposited at a Bank of America ATM in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Sept. 21, 2022.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity or possible whereabouts, contact Detective Miller at 706-225-4314.