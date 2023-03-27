COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating the murder of a Columbus woman and is asking for public help to identify and locate the suspect(s).

On March 24, at around 11:06 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to Mystic Mart, located on Brown Avenue to a report about a shooting.

The Columbus Police Department says responding officers discovered the victim, Natalie Bell, suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was later pronounced dead by an ER doctor at 11:49 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Corporal Green at 706-225-4261.