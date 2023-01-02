COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft, which occurred at Ulta Beauty, located on Whittlesey Boulevard, and is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects.

According to CPD, the suspects are wanted for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty twice in one week, with the most recent incident occurring on Dec. 29, 2022, where they stole multiple items and left the store.

If anyone has information on the suspects’ identities or their possible whereabouts, contact Officer Leandra Goodson at 706-570-7842.