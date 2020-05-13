CPD Sex Crimes Division working to identify suspect in surveillance footage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a suspect from surveillance footage released by the Special Victims Unit, Sex Crimes Division.

Police say they were made aware of a situation that occurred on May 6 at a local retail store. The SVU was able to obtain photos during their investigation and are now trying to identify the individual pictured.

According to police, the individual is described as a black male 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall, in their late 20’s to 30’s, with short hair, possibly balding, and with light facial hair.

The Sex Crimes Division is asking that anyone with information on the subject in the photos call them at 706-653-3449.