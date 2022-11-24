COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
by: Simone Gibson
Posted:
Updated:
Credit: Getty Images
by: Simone Gibson
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now