COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on Armour Rd. near Airport Thruway in Columbus.

A portion of Armour Road is blocked off in both directions near the Hwy-I85 bypass. A tow truck could be seen loading up a vehicle underneath the bypass.

A separate scene also has a police presence less than a mile away. Several officers are at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.