COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court in South Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department responded to the scene were a 22-year-old male was injured. The victim has non-live-threatening injuries. Police blocked off a portion of Kings Mountain Court with crime scene tape.

There are no other details available at this time. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details become available.