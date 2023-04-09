COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department, is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4300 block of Sims St in South Columbus.

According to CPD, a male victim was shot twice and has graze wounds.

A WRBL reporter, says Sims Street was blocked off with crime scene tape between Sidney Drive and Mc Cartha Drive. A half a dozen CPD patrol cars responded to the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WRBL will continue to update this ongoing investigation on air and online.