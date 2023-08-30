UPDATE 8/30/23 9:12 a.m.: New details are being shared in a shooting from Tuesday night.

Police were initially dispatched to the 1900 block of Reese Road, but later discovered the incident happened in the 4300 block of Searcy Street near Reese Road.

CPD says a 19-year-old man was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting on Tuesday night left one person injured, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD says officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Reese Road. There is no word on the injured person’s condition at this time.

