 

CPD: Shots fired on Veterans Pkwy near Sneakers and Outskirts

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to officials with Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Veterans Parkway Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of Veterans Parkway, near the Sneakers store and Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill. Currently information about possible injuries has not been released.

Police also confirm that an incident near Fuji Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar on Veterans Parkway is connected to the incident at the 5700 block of the roadway.

Police have not released information about how the two are connected.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 61° 50°

Friday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 78° 52°

Saturday

80° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 80° 54°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Monday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 86° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 84° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

5 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
4%
51°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories