CPD: Shots fired on Veterans Pkwy near Sneakers and Outskirts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to officials with Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Veterans Parkway Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of Veterans Parkway, near the Sneakers store and Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill. Currently information about possible injuries has not been released.

Police also confirm that an incident near Fuji Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar on Veterans Parkway is connected to the incident at the 5700 block of the roadway.

Police have not released information about how the two are connected.

