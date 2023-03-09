COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is still searching for the suspect responsible for the deadly hit-and-run accident on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive on August 21, 2022.

According to Columbus Police, the hit-and-run accident claimed the life of Eufracio Perez Robelero. Police say during an initial investigation, Columbus Police Officers determined Robelero was crossing Veteran Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle, causing his death.

The vehicle’s driver left the scene, and Columbus Police says the investigation “is being treated as a hit-and-run.”

Columbus Police is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Corporal Hall at 706-225-4040.