COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus.

Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects.

According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects in the wooded area behind the Walmart located on Gateway Road. Police say one suspect fled, and the other surrendered to the officer. Officers who were already near the area responded and apprehended the second suspect, who attempted to flee on foot.

In addition to arresting the two juveniles, authorities say they found two stolen firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Juvenile Suspect #1 had warrants for the following:

Armed Robbery (SB440 )

Hijacking of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Authorities also charged juvenile suspect #1 with the following new charges:

Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into the State

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 18

Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Authorities charged juvenile suspect #2 with the following new charges: