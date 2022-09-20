COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police said a suspect in a deadly crash Monday night was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Dedrick Frazier, age 40, was arrested following the crash on Warm Spring Road on Sept. 19, 2022.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Richard Harvey, who was riding the motorcycle hit by Frazier’s vehicle, died as a result of the crash.

Bryan said Harvey, 33, suffered blunt force trauma as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

According to officials with the police department, Frazier has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle First Degree (felony), Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Yield, Driving While License Suspended, No Proof of Insurance and Possession of Open Alcohol Container.

He has also been charged with Probation Violation.

In April 2021, Dedrick was previously arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

and Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop.

Frazier is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.