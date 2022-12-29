COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Columbus Police Patrol Officers noticed an individual shooting a firearm at others near Hamilton Road and 33rd Street.

The Patrol Officers pursued the juvenile suspect, who attempted to flee on foot and eventually detained him near River Road and 37th Street.

According to the police department, the officers also confiscated a reportedly stolen firearm from the juvenile suspect.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with the following: