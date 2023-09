COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police have confirmed a minor has been shot during a shooting Thursday night on Edgechester Avenue and Wellborn Drive.

CPD says the 14-year-old victim was shot in the back and transported to Piedmont.

At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will share additional information as more details become available.