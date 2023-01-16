MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Jan. 10, two Columbus Police Department Patrol Officers executed a traffic stop near the area of 6th Avenue and Belmont Street.
Officers established probable cause during the traffic stop and searched the vehicle leading to the discovery of the following:
- 16 bags of 600mg THC gummies
- 16 bags of 500mg gummies
- One bag of 400mg gummies
- Approximately three grams of marijuana
- Several baggies and a scale with marijuana residue
- A Glock 21
Authorities arrested and charged the driver of the vehicle, Bruntavius Miles, 28, with the following:
- Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects, Excessive Window Tint
- Suspended Driver’s License and No Proof of Insurance