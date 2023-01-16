MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Jan. 10, two Columbus Police Department Patrol Officers executed a traffic stop near the area of 6th Avenue and Belmont Street.

Officers established probable cause during the traffic stop and searched the vehicle leading to the discovery of the following:

16 bags of 600mg THC gummies

16 bags of 500mg gummies

One bag of 400mg gummies

Approximately three grams of marijuana

Several baggies and a scale with marijuana residue

A Glock 21

Authorities arrested and charged the driver of the vehicle, Bruntavius Miles, 28, with the following: