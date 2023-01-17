COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, a Columbus Police Patrol Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop which resulted in a brief search and lead to the discovery of several grams of marijuana and a firearm.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the area of Beacon Avenue and 29th Street, resulting in the vehicle immediately fleeing in response.

After searching the area, authorities located the vehicle on Peabody Avenue near 27th Street. CPD Officers found the driver of the vehicle, Valdmir Howard, 42, still inside the vehicle. Law enforcement also found a firearm in Howard’s possession and 41 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Authorities arrested and charged Howard with the following: