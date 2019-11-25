CPD trying to identify two suspects in assault, robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit is searching for two individuals believed to have robbed and assaulted an elderly individual in Columbus.

Police say the two suspects allegedly took the elder’s wallet and then used their credit cards in Valley, Ala. CPD says the suspects may be from Alabama and are driving a Grey or Silver Honda Accord.

The two suspects are described as:

The first suspect is desribed by police as a black male, 22-28-years-old, 6’0″, has a goatee with faint mustache and a slim build. His hair is braided with a bead of some type in the braid, and wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with numbers on the front.

The second suspect is described by police as a 22-28-year-old black male, 5’7″, wearing an olive green hoodie with an orange screen print on the front. Police say the design may be some type of Nike advertisement.

Police have released surveillance footage of the two suspects they are seeking to identify, and are requesting the public’s help in finding the individuals.