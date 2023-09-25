COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the arrest of two after the driver was caught ignoring a stop sign; leading to the discovery of drugs, a stolen firearm and cash.

CPD says that on Sunday, officers initiated a traffic stop on Floyd Road after officers observed the driver disregard a stop sign.

During the traffic stop officers discovered the following items:

  • Girsan 1911 9mm (stolen)
  • 439 grams of marijuana with a street of $4,390
  • 9.5 OxyContin pills with an estimated street value of $95
  • Seven Xanax pills worth $70
  • 26. 4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $2,640
  • $4,655 in cash

After the traffic stop and the discovery of items listed above, two individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Johnathan Griswould –

  • Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Corey Turner –

  • Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Obstruction