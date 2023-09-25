COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the arrest of two after the driver was caught ignoring a stop sign; leading to the discovery of drugs, a stolen firearm and cash.
CPD says that on Sunday, officers initiated a traffic stop on Floyd Road after officers observed the driver disregard a stop sign.
During the traffic stop officers discovered the following items:
- Girsan 1911 9mm (stolen)
- 439 grams of marijuana with a street of $4,390
- 9.5 OxyContin pills with an estimated street value of $95
- Seven Xanax pills worth $70
- 26. 4 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $2,640
- $4,655 in cash
After the traffic stop and the discovery of items listed above, two individuals were arrested and charged with the following:
Johnathan Griswould –
- Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
Corey Turner –
- Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Obstruction