COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced that two traffic stops this week led to the discovery of drugs, money, and firearms.

According to the police department, two traffic stops were conducted for minor violations that led to the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Drug Related Objects

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Multiple traffic charges

Additionally, Columbus Police Officers obtained warrants for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Home Invasion.