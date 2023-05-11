COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) announced Thursday the arrest of a man charged with a 2022 murder.

According to CPD, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Chris Binns for Murder on May 4. The U.S. Marshals apprehended Chris Binns in Kansas on May 11.

The arrest warrant stems from discovering an unresponsive victim inside the Grove Park Apartments. CPD says on Nov. 17, 2022, around 1:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after receiving a report of a “sick or injured person.”

The victim, 50-year-old Kerry Binns, was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroners Elizabeth Allison and Dustin Harrison at 2:07 p.m.

CPD says a court date will be set after Chris Binns arrives in Columbus following extradition from Kansas.