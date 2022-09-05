COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing more details about an incident that lead to everyone being asked to leave the AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theatre connected to the Hollywood Connection on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with multiple police units responding to the scene in the 1600 block of Whittlesey Road.

A witness who was in the theatre at the time of the incident told WRBL the movie was paused and patrons were told to exit the theatre.

According to police, the chaotic scene was caused by several women engaging in an assault on another woman.

Police said the four female suspects followed their victim from Hollywood Connection to the area of Cicis Pizza, where the victim was pushed down and physically assaulted.



The victim suffered injuries to left her kneecap, left elbow, and had a bloody nose, according to police.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time. Police have not released information about possible charges they might face related to the assault on the victim.