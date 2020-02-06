CPD working to identify suspect in January’s Milgen Road Synovus bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is seeking help from the public identifying a suspect involved in the Jan. 31 Synovus Bank robbery on Milgen Road.

Police have released photos of a suspect from the robbery, pictured entering the bank and exiting, with cash in hand.

Suspect entering the Milgen Road Synovus Bank (Photo courtesy CPD)

As CPD works to identify the suspect, they ask that anyone who may recognize the individual pictured in the surveillance photos contact Detective Keith Gibson at 706-225-4329 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-225-2706.