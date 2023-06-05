COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, the Columbus Police Department announced that on May 31, CPD’s Motor Squad, Special Operations, and Patrol Division conducted Operation “Tap the Brakes.”
According to CPD, during the day-long operation, CPD officers patrolled several areas in Columbus, Georgia, where citizens have complained about “criminal activity.”
The operation resulted in CPD officers recovering the following items:
- 1. 37 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $34.25
- 46 grams of marijuana with a street value of $460
- 60 naproxen pills with a street value of $300
- Seven ecstasy pills with a street value of $70
- Three THC edibles/vapes with a street value of $45
CPD also says that officers made contact with 159 citizens, resulting in 165 traffic citations being issued, four arrests made, 18 charges issued, and a firearm confiscated.