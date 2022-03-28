COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A three day crime suppression detail in Columbus has resulted in 82 arrests.

Operation Enough is Enough ran from Friday, March 25 until Sunday, March 27, and was conducted as a joint operation by the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

According to a news release from police, the operation targeted “hot spot” areas for crime throughout the city.

In total, 28 Columbus Police Officers and 31 Georgia State Troopers were involved in the operation that sought to identify and arrest individuals with outstanding warrants, those in illegal in possession of firearms, and those involved in criminal gang activity.

The operation resulting in the following:

900+ contacts with people

82 people taken into custody (9 released on Principal Summons to appear in court)

149 criminal charges (40 felonies / 109 misdemeanors)

35 criminal arrest warrants served

29 contacts with people armed with firearms (8 seized as evidence in criminal charges, 4 stored as personal property for incarcerated suspects)

595 traffic citations issued

806 traffic warnings issued

45 DUI arrests

33 vehicles impounded (arrests)

8 violators fled from Law Enforcement/ pursued by Troopers

5 validated gang members arrested

278.3 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3737 street sale value)

183 pills containing illegal drugs ($3660 street sale value)

If you would like to anonymously report crime in Columbus, Georgia, call 706-653-3188.