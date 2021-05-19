Crime scene tape, evidence markers at Columbus apartment building

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Crime scene tape was up and Columbus Police on scene at an apartment complex on North Oakley Drive.
News 3 observed at least 9 yellow evidence markers on the ground at Woodcliff Apartments.
WRBL will update this story as more information becomes available.
