 

Crime scene tape, evidence markers at Columbus apartment building

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woodcliff Apartments crime scene

Woodcliff Apartments crime scene

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Crime scene tape was up and Columbus Police on scene at an apartment complex on North Oakley Drive.

News 3 observed at least 9 yellow evidence markers on the ground at Woodcliff Apartments.

WRBL will update this story as more information becomes available.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 84° 63°

Thursday

85° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 60°

Friday

89° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 89° 61°

Saturday

90° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 90° 63°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 67°

Monday

96° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 96° 70°

Tuesday

98° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 98° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
82°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories