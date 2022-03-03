ANNISTON, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Anniston Police responded to a report concerning an individual suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, Jeffery Brodeur, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several suspects armed with guns entered a business located on Front street in Anniston, Alabama, insistent that patrons hand over money and belongings.

The Anniston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects involved in armed robbery and murder.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the Crime Stopper’s P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!