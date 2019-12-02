Victim identified in late-night shooting on Terminal Court

UPDATE: The victim has now been identified.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison says 29-year-old Jamad Humphrey died of his injuries on scene.

His body will be sent for autopsy in Decatur later this week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A young black male has died after a late Sunday night shooting in the 3400 block of Terminal Court.

The identity has not been released yet because family has not been notified, according to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.

Police and homicide detectives are currently on scene now.

