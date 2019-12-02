Victim identified in late-night shooting on Terminal Court

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The victim has now been identified.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison says 29-year-old Jamad Humphrey died of his injuries on scene.

His body will be sent for autopsy in Decatur later this week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A young black male has died after a late Sunday night shooting in the 3400 block of Terminal Court.

The identity has not been released yet because family has not been notified, according to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.

Police and homicide detectives are currently on scene now.

Stay with News 3 for more information on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories