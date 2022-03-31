MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old male and seek public help locating the suspect.

On March 12, 2022, around 6:50 p.m., Montgomery Police Officers and medics responded to a shooting on Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery, Alabama.

After arriving on the scene, authorities found the victim, Carlos Jones, 39, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Jones was later pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities identified Diego Barrera, 20, as the suspect during the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Diego Barrera, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!