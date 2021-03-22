CSU Police ask for your help identifying a burglary suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University Police asked for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. In an afternoon press release, CSU Police say the person broke into two downtown buildings, causing property damage.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 20, the person pictured was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into the CSU computer lab in the Dillingham building and the Columbus Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Those two buildings share a large parking lot on Broadway across from the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

Police ask anyone with information about this person to call Sgt. Wendy Brundage at (706) 507-8443 or email brundage_wendy@columbusstate.edu