Cure Violence Columbus closer to using half a million dollars to battle bloodshed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Cure Violence Columbus founders hosted city leaders for an information session Monday afternoon at the Citizen Services Center as the anti-violence non-profit takes the next step toward battling bloodshed in Muscogee County.

Mayor Skip Henderson, Sheriff Greg Countryman and Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined CVC leaders Reggie Lewis, Cedric Hill, Cedric Hill Jr., and Asante Hilts. At the meeting CVC leaders explained they are at step two of four in the process to combat violence, bringing Cure Violence Global to Columbus for a thorough assessment of violence in specific neighborhoods. Leaders say cooperation is key.

“Keeping an open communication is super important because this is a collaborative effort,” Hill Jr. said. “This isn’t us doing a ‘thing.’ It’s the entire community coming together to make this thing happen. It involves the city government, it involves the public health department, it involves local organizations.”

A $25,000 investment pays CVG to come to Columbus, facilitating meetings, location visits and data analysis. This will give CVC a guide as to how they will use city money already set aside for addressing community violence. Columbus Council has set aside $500,000 for CVC’s work.

While $500,000 may sound like a lot of money, Lewis says the cost of violence is far higher. According to Lewis, emergency rooms in Columbus have experienced more gunshot patients than COVID-19 patients, which is costing the city a large amount of money. Lewis believes CVC can reduce the number of gunshot victims, which will help save the city money.

“I know everyone is focusing on the $500,000 and what that would be used for,” Lewis said. “Our focus is how do we get that cost of that event removed. Reducing that cost is now able to create additional programs because now were taking away from over a million dollars worth of costs assisting gunshot wound victims.”

When a gunshot wound victim is unable to pay their bill, it becomes the city’s responsibility. Lewis said violent activities are costing the city millions of dollars.

“There’s a lot of financial burden that’s not talked about,” Lewis said. “It impacts all types of things. You have to think about the police being on scene, you have to think about incarceration and housing of the suspect. That’s a cost you have to talk about the hospital and ER cost… one gunshot incident has a multitude of costs associated with it.”

CVC plans to spend the next two to three months preparing for the CVG analysis, which they expect to happen in May. In the meantime, they will work on bringing on more community partners.

“We want to make sure when we have that assessment that we have everybody at the table, that’s the bottom line,” Lewis said.

Once the assessment is complete, CVC will return to Columbus Council with an estimate of the costs. They could ask for the full $500,000 or less, depending on the assessed need. If CVC does not need the full amount, the remained will be set aside in case future expenses arise.