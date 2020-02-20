Cusseta man charged with attempted murder after driving at Valley officer

VALLEY, Al (WRBL) – Valley Police have arrested a Cusseta man after he allegedly tried to elude police twice.

32-year-old Cody Dewayne McManus was arrested on February 19. They have charged him with attempted murder.

According to police, on January 20 around just after midnight, officers with the Valley Police Department were assisting the Chambers County Drug Task Force with a search warrant and drug arrest on Lantuck Road.

A uniformed officer was tasked with driving an impounded vehicle to the Task Force office and was on Lantuck Road near Hopewell Road when a gray pickup turned off Hopewell road and drove at him head-on. The officer slammed on his brakes which caused the vehicle to stall.

The officer exited the vehicle and identified himself as a police officer in order to get the driver of the truck to stop.

The driver told the officer that he couldn’t stop and pulled off at a high rate of speed, throwing rocks and mud onto the officer.

The vehicle drove to the residence where the search warrant had taken place and immediately turned around when he saw that there was a Task Force unit waiting for him.

The truck came back up the road, again at a high rate of speed and drove directly at the first officer. The officer ran but could not find a point of cover and responded by firing several rounds from his service weapon at the truck.

The truck barely missed him and continued to Hopewell Road. Officer gave chase but lost contact with the vehicle. The driver was later recongized but Task Force officers as McManus.

