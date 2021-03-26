 

DA files motion to dismiss charges against parents convicted of murdering child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones has filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Columbus mother and father convicted of murdering their child.
Ashley and Albert Debelbot were convicted in Superior Court in 2009 of killing their daughter, McKenzy.

In February of last year, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the convictions on grounds that the military couple was denied their Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel during their trial.

Jones inherited the case when he took office in January. Previous District Attorney Julia Slater’s office had indicated they were going to retry the couple in front of Judge Art Smith.

Jones’ tells News 3 his office is asking the court to drop the charges.  

“I am not saying they are innocent, but there is reasonable doubt,” Jones said.

Expert defense witnesses were prepared to testify that the child suffered from a birth defect and was not harmed by the parents.

The child was born in late May 2008 at Martin Army Hospital on Fort Benning. Not long after she was home at their apartment on Buena Vista Road in Columbus, a bump was discovered on her forehead. She taken back to Martin Army Hospital, where she died June 1, 2008.

The couple was convicted on murder charges and sentenced to life in prison. They had served about 12 years each on the sentences when the Supreme Court ruled

“I don’t think that prosecuting this case is the best use of time in District Attorney’s office right now,” Jones said. “They have served a total of 24 years in prison.”

The motion has not been signed or filed with the clerk’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 76° 67°

Saturday

83° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 83° 64°

Sunday

79° / 50°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 79° 50°

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 71° 57°

Tuesday

73° / 62°
Showers
Showers 45% 73° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 43°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 43°

Thursday

62° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 62° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
68°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
70°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
68°

68°

6 AM
Foggy
21%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories