DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – A Dadeville man is facing multiple charges involving sex crimes against a child.

According to police, Roger Pennington, age 37, has been charged with Rape, Sodomy, Possession/Production of Child Porn, Sexual Torture, and two counts of Willful Child Abuse.

Police say the charges against Pennington involve a child less than 12-years-old.

Pennington is being held at the Tallapoosa County Detention Facility