 

Dale County man charged with rape, sexual abuse of child under 12

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ariton man Thursday for allegedly abusing a child for several years, according to a release.

The DCSO said it received a complaint of minor sexual abuse Thursday, prompting an immediate investigation. The sheriff’s office found Cross that same day, booking him Thursday night on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to the investigation, the abuse happened over several years, and more charges are expected. However, there will be no more information released at the moment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 65° 47°

Saturday

51° / 45°
Rain
Rain 89% 51° 45°

Sunday

54° / 48°
Showers
Showers 61% 54° 48°

Monday

62° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 62° 39°

Tuesday

49° / 33°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 49° 33°

Wednesday

57° / 53°
PM Rain
PM Rain 61% 57° 53°

Thursday

64° / 36°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 71% 64° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
59°

57°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
57°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
56°

54°

9 PM
Showers
38%
54°

54°

10 PM
Showers
60%
54°

53°

11 PM
Light Rain
64%
53°

52°

12 AM
Rain
76%
52°

52°

1 AM
Rain
83%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
93%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
96%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
94%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
90%
50°

50°

6 AM
Rain
94%
50°

50°

7 AM
Rain
89%
50°

49°

8 AM
Rain
83%
49°

48°

9 AM
Rain
75%
48°

48°

10 AM
Rain
68%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
75%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
57%
50°

51°

1 PM
Showers
40%
51°

51°

2 PM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

3 PM
Showers
42%
51°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories