Dale County man charged with rape, sexual abuse of child under 12

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ariton man Thursday for allegedly abusing a child for several years, according to a release.

The DCSO said it received a complaint of minor sexual abuse Thursday, prompting an immediate investigation. The sheriff’s office found Cross that same day, booking him Thursday night on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to the investigation, the abuse happened over several years, and more charges are expected. However, there will be no more information released at the moment.