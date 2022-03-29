OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Thomas Goulart pleaded guilty in October of 2021 and has now been sentenced to 45 years behind bars after killing his brother.

Goulart was arrested on November 24, 2018, after getting into an argument with his brother.

During the argument, his brother asked his wife to call the police, hearing this Thomas Goulart ran to his house and grabbed his gun.

When he came back to his brother’s house, he shot his brother and was arrested later that night by Daleville Police.

This case has been continued on three different occasions, on this day, Goulart’s attorney motioned for the judge of the case to step aside due to her husband potentially being named the interim Daleville Police Chief.

The judge stated that her husband wasn’t with Daleville at the time, and had nothing to do with the case.

The children of Thomas Goulart said he was a good father during their childhood, but in 2010, Goulart got divorced, and a year later in 2011 he lost his mother, to whom he was close.

These events, according to the children and other family members, saw a depressing stage in Goulart’s life and an increase in drinking.

Another family member said that Thomas Goulart has been abusing drugs such as crack and meth, while also abusing alcohol for about two years leading up to the murder of his brother.

According to the prosecution, this led him down the wrong path and led to him killing his brother.

Members of the victim’s family took the stand and said:

“Since that night, I have had night terrors of him (Thomas Goulart),” said the daughter of the victim. She continued by saying, “I miss my dad every day.”

Then Thomas Goulart took the stand

“In five minutes my mark was deleted,” Goulart said. “I wish I could take my brother’s place, but I can’t.”

“There is no excuse for what I did,” Goulart said.

Goulart’s attorney requested throughout the hearing that Goulart should be released so he could move somewhere else and start a new life, however, the judge instead went with the prosecution and sentenced him to a total of 45 years in prison.

“No magic wand could bring back your brother,” Judge Kimberly Clark said. “It was a mistake you made.”

The judge also said that the time Goulart has already served in prison will go towards his 45-year sentence.