COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County district attorney’s office has decided not to pursue manslaughter charges against a Columbus man who was a central figure in a recent murder trial.

Eric Spencer was facing manslaughter charges for his alleged role in the 2018 shooting death of William Meadows, 74, on Alta Vista Drive.

Monday, the district attorney’s office placed the charges against Spencer on the dead docket, Acting DA Sheneka Terry tells News 3.

If additional evidence is discovered, the charges can be brought back to Superior Court.

Raphael Antwone Raymond was charged with murder based on their statements of Spencer. Charges against Raymond were eventually dropped.

Spencer was to be the state’s star witness in a March murder trial in the 2018 death of rapper Branden Denson.

Spencer, Tommie Mullins, Dover Coppins, Tyree Smith, and Jonathan Swift were all charged with the murder. Spencer took a guilty plea on the first day of the trial. He pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, 10 to serve.

For that deal, he agreed to testify against the other four. He took the stand early in the trial and told the jury how they had plotted to and eventually killed Denson and stole 16 pounds of marijuana from him.

A week later, Spencer returned to the witness stand and recanted his testimony.

Mullins, Coppins, Smith and Swift were all found not guilty.