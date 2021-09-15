Day 3: Trial for DA Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The trial for Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones is in its third day at the Columbus Government Center.

Jones and co-defendant Erik Whittington are accused of felony property damage to the Civic Center parking lot during the taping of a May 2020 campaign video for Jones during his run for district attorney.

On Tuesday, six witnesses took the stand in the trial. Now, Judge Jeffrey Monroe is asking the prosecution to try to wrap up its case by noon Wednesday.

Once they do, both Jones and Whittington will have the opportunity to present their cases.