Deadly hit & run suspect in Chatham Co. Jail custody, charged with homicide by vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to official documents, a Fort Stewart is in custody at the Chatham County jail facing charges including Homicide by Vehicle linked to a deadly downtown Savannah crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Sunday night.

According to Chatham County Jail records, Fort Stewart solider, Duane Rico Hall, 22, was booked into the jail Tuesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers observed a Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed on E. Broad Street at Oglethorpe Avenue around 9:30 p.m Sunday.

SPD says an officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle failed to stop.

Police say the officer, following SPD pursuit policy, discontinued their attempt to conduct this traffic stop due to safety factors.

Officials say the suspect vehicle then struck two pedestrians at Bull Street and Liberty Street.

One of the pedestrians died. The other pedestrian received serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a red Dodge Charger Hellcat with Michigan plates, missing the driver’s side mirror and possible front end damage.

The Georgia State Patrol located the suspect vehicle at Fort Stewart.

The military police were notified and the vehicle’s tag was ran which showed the vehicle belonged to a soldier.

The soldier was questioned by CID according to GSP and is supposed to have confessed to the accident.

Hall faces the following charges: Too Fast For Conditions, Laying Drags, Serious Injury By Vehicle, Homicide By Vehicle, Leaving The Scene, two counts of Hit & Run Resulting In Serious Injury Or Death, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer For A Felony Offense.