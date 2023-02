Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in South Columbus.

According to CPD there are multiple victims.

The Muscogee County Coroner has also been called to the scene.

