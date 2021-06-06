Deadly shooting at Luther Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.

According to Columbus PD, their patrol division was dispatched last night at 9:47p.m. to the 3000 block of 8th Avenue in reference to a shooting.



Upon arrival at the Luther Wilson Apartments, they discovered an unknown male lying on the ground. When officers approached, they discovered that the man was deceased.



The Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Columbus PD.

Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we work to gather more details.