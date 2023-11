COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 2900 block of Blanchard Place in North Columbus.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is on the scene. A portion of Blanchard Place is blocked off with crime scene tape from Griffin Drive to Blanchard Court.

There are no other details available at this time. WRBL News 3 will share more details as they become available.