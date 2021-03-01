Deadly shooting under investigation at Family Dollar on Floyd Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Family Dollar located on Floyd Road.

The 911 call came in around 4:00 p.m. According to Columbus Police, one woman is dead on the scene, and another has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter headed to the scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.