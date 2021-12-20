Death at Greer apartment complex ruled a homicide

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A fatal shooting that left one person dead at a Greer apartment complex was ruled a homicide by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Ashton Woods Apartment Complex at 4001 Pelham Road at 4:59 a.m. Saturday morning following reports of gunshots and a person lying in the parking lot.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they found one person dead.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as being 29-year-old Michael Darius Allen. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. Allen had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Tyler Jackson, who was staying there overnight says a lot of residents are talking on the apartment comment board, saying they don’t feel safe there.

“All the neighbors are on edge because of recent small crime that’s been taking place. Last night slash this morning was just the cherry on top,” Jackson said.

Especially since he says the front gates of the complex have been broken for weeks.

“It seems there’s an uptick in criminal activity when the gates aren’t working,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he thinks the crime will go down once security is tightened.