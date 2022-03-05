LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A team of Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have gathered in a wooded area in Salem after a body was discovered in the woods. Investigators aren’t saying if the person is a male or female.

Sheriff Jay Jones confirms a death investigation is underway after the body was found around 4:30 PM Saturday in a wooded area behind a residence in the 1600 block of Lee Road 140.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris is also on the scene, and the Lee County EMA – who is providing lights so investigators can process what appears to be a large scene.

Sheriff Jay Jones says foul play has not been ruled out, but the investigation is ongoing. News 3 will keep you updated.