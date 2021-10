COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police have opened a death investigation after a shooting on Baker Plaza Drive.

Police responded to the scene at Cross Keys Apartments early Friday morning.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms one fatality in the incident. Specific details about the incident, including the identity of the deceased, are currently unavailable.

