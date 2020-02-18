Death investigation underway in Chambers County after domestic violence altercation

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Chambers County after an incident of domestic violence.

On Saturday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on County Road 266. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found a woman who had suffered multiple injuries as a result of the altercation.

When officials tried to make contact with the man, who was still inside the home, they were unable to do so.

After multiple attempts to make contact with the man, the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT team entered the home. That is when they found the man, who was suffering from a self inflicted injury.

Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries the woman suffered.